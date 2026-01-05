400 special kids take Class 10, 12 exams through NIOS in 2025 in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Around 400 specially abled students have taken secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) this year.

V Swaminathan, the regional director of NIOS, said, “There are individuals as well as organisations that enroll specially abled children to pursue education through NIOS.

Every year, during exams, we provide scribes to the candidates. For instance, in Bengaluru, Spastic Society of Karnataka, Ramana Maharshi School for Blind and an NGO Asha Kiran have registered their students to write exams in April 2025. We provide them with all sources and materials so that they can prepare for the exams.”