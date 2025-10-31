40% of Thiran students hit learning targets in TN

CHENNAI: The latest assessment conducted under the Targeted Help for Improving Remediation and Academic Nurturing (THIRAN) initiative in September has revealed that 40% of the 7.46 lakh government school students from Class 6 to 9 identified with learning gaps achieved expected basic learning outcomes (BLO).

In this assessment, which was done after interventions provided to these students since July under THIRAN initiative, 2.98 lakh (40%) of the 7.46 lakh students met the benchmarks.

Teachers the TNIE spoke to said though this as an improvement, it is of concern that 4.5 lakh students are yet to attain expected BLO, for which the threshold is minimal.