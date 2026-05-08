40 child labourers identified in Mandya, 14 FIRs registered in a year

MANDYA: As many as 40 child labourers were identified, and 14 FIRs have been registered in Mandya district in the last year.

Speaking at the district-level executive committee and district-level task force meeting on The Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Rules 2017 (Central/State), held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office hall here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Kumar stressed the need to identify children under the age of 14 working in garages, hotels, and factories, and to take strict legal action against the owners.