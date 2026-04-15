4-year-old burnt alive as blaze engulfs thatched hut in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal: A four-year-old boy was burnt alive after fire broke out in a thatched hut in a village here on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident occurred in Nandrauli village under Gunnaur police station limits while the child's parents were harvesting wheat in a nearby field.
According to Tehsildar (Gunnaur) Ravindra Gautam, the boy, Pravesh, was sleeping inside the hut when the thatched roof caught fire. The child was trapped inside and burnt to death before help could reach him.
"The body has been sent for post-mortem. The administration will provide all possible financial assistance to the aggrieved family as per government norms," Gautam said.
Station House Officer (Gunnaur) Rajiv Kumar Malik said a police team rushed to the village after receiving information.
"We are waiting for a formal complaint from the family. Further legal action will be taken based on their statement and the investigation," he said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.
In a statement released via social media, the Chief Minister's Office said Adityanath has directed senior district officials to reach the scene immediately and expedite relief work.
He also instructed authorities to ensure that the necessary ex-gratia assistance is provided to the family without delay.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.