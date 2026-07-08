Four teachers suspended in Ganderbal over irregularities in Amarnath Yatra on-spot registration

Srinagar (PTI): Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district have suspended four teachers for alleged irregularities in the annual Amarnath yatra duties, officials said on Wednesday.
"District Administration Ganderbal has taken cognisance of certain irregularities which occurred in connection with the on-spot registration process for Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims at the Manigam Transit Camp," an official spokesman said.
He said the matter is currently under investigation, and appropriate action would be taken against anyone found to be involved.
The Chief Education Officer, Ganderbal, suspended four teachers with immediate effect after receiving a communication to the effect from the nodal officer, transit camp Manigam.
The suspended teachers have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, Aabid Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Peer Mudasir, and Gowhar Rashid Kullu.
The official spokesman said that on-spot registration is available at the Baltal Base Camp On-Spot Registration Centre, subject to the production and verification of all prescribed documents and fulfilment of the requisite eligibility criteria.
All pilgrims are advised to obtain registration only through the authorised registration centre and to follow the official procedure, he said.
"Pilgrims are further requested not to fall prey to touts, middlemen, or unauthorised persons claiming to facilitate registration or offering any unauthorised assistance in return for money or other consideration," the spokesman said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.