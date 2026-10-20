4 significant initiatives launched for Ladakh, including Green Wall, digital initiatives, online recruitment portal and transparency

Leh: Four significant initiatives, including the Green Wall, digital services and an online recruitment portal aimed at promoting transparency in recruitment, were launched in Ladakh by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday.

The initiatives were launched during the inauguration of the newly established Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh at Melongthang, Leh, marking a significant milestone for the administration of justice in the Union Territory.

The establishment of the Bench aims to bring justice closer to the people of Ladakh, particularly those residing in remote and far-flung areas, by reducing the hardships, time and expenditure involved in travelling to Srinagar or Jammu for judicial proceedings.