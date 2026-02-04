4 of 6 study centres in Bangalore University offer no courses, have zero takers

BENGALURU: Not much has been done to strengthen centres established 10 years ago to study stalwarts like Babu Jagjivan Ram, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and B Basavalingappa, at Bangalore University (BU), Jnana Bharathi campus.

Due to the government’s apathy to pass the statutes required for functioning of these centres, neither can faculty be appointed nor can courses be offered.