4 Educators honoured with Derozio Awards 2025 for Excellence in Teaching

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday announced the four recipients of the prestigious Derozio Awards 2025, recognising their outstanding leadership and contributions to school education.
The national honour celebrates their exceptional service and impact in enriching learning communities across the country.
The awards will be presented on Friday by former Supreme Court judge and former Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Vikramjit Sen.
The ceremony will be held during the School Heads’ Meet organised by the Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate in Chandigarh.
Instituted by CISCE, the Derozio Awards are among the most respected honours in Indian school education.
Presented annually, they recognise educators who have demonstrated transformative impact in primary, middle, secondary, senior secondary education and educational leadership. Each award includes a 24-gram gold medal, a silver-engraved citation plaque, a scroll and prize money of ₹1 lakh.
CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said, “This year's awardees shine with extraordinary dedication, bold innovation, and deep human impact. Our rigorous evaluation reaffirmed the remarkable educational transformation unfolding across CISCE schools and the inspiring commitment of educators who continue to elevate learning nationwide.”
The four awardees are:
Shinoj Kizhakkemuriyil, Principal, St Antony’s School, Ghaziabad
Priti Sinha, Principal, Gulmohar High School, Jamshedpur
Seena Joseph, Principal, Auxilium Nava Jyoti School, Kerala
Kusum Uniyal, TGT Science, Jyoti Vidyalaya, Joshimath, Uttarakhand
Their work spans diverse school environments, yet each has shown exemplary leadership in strengthening student development and advancing the educational ecosystem.
The two-day School Heads’ Conference, which began on Thursday, has drawn more than 2,000 heads of CISCE-affiliated schools from across India. This year’s theme, Building stronger schools together, focuses on collaborative strategies for educational growth.
The conference aims to outline a forward-looking roadmap for CISCE schools, highlighting the crucial role of school leadership in shaping the future of education in India.