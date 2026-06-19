NEET-UG re-test: Nearly 4,700 aspirants across Tripura to sit for exam on June 21

Agartala (PTI): All preparations, including elaborate security arrangements, has been by the Tripura government for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, officials said on Thursday.
A total of 4,698 candidates are expected to appear for the medical entrance test at 10 examination centres across the state.
Addressing a press conference, West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said nine examination centres have been set up in the district, where around 4,500 students will take the test.
"All necessary measures, including stringent security arrangements, have been put in place to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the NEET-UG re-examination," Kumar said.
He said personnel from the CRPF and the Tripura Police will be deployed at the examination centres.
As part of the security protocol, question papers have been kept under secure custody.
Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre premises between 11 am and 1.30 pm, while the examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, Kumar said.
In Dhalai district, where one examination centre has been set up, 198 candidates are scheduled to appear for the test.
Dhalai District Magistrate Vivek HB said all arrangements have been completed to ensure a hassle-free examination process.
"We will provide the best possible facilities to medical aspirants appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination," he said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.