Shimla: Up to 4606 teacher posts are vacant in Himachal Pradesh government schools. Of them, 70 per cent (3,256) posts are in general government schools, while the remaining are in government CBSE schools.
In a written reply to the question of MLA Sudhir Sharma, the Himachal government informed that 14,987 posts of lecturers are sanctioned for general government schools of the state. Of these, 11,731 posts are filled and 3,256 are vacant.
Most vacancies in general government schools are for computer science.
A total of 2,984 posts of lecturers are sanctioned for 145 CBSE-affiliated government senior secondary schools of the state. Out of these, 1,634 posts are occupied, but 1,350 posts are vacant.
Among these, the maximum number of vacancies, 144, is in Fine Arts, followed by 142 in Psychology, 131 in Music, 120 in Sanskrit and 126 in Sociology.
The government informed that 1,922 teachers have been appointed on a fixed-term basis in various subjects.
The number of registered unemployed youth stood at 5.8 lakh in July 2025 and 9,441 posts were created in government departments and boards and corporations. Out of these, 4082 posts were filled, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan informed Deep Raj, BJP MLA from Karsog Assembly segment, in a written reply.
He further said that during the three years up to July 2025, as many as 85,943 persons were given employment in the private sector and the number rose to over 1 lakh as on June 30, 2026.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.