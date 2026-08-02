4,577 educational institutions declared tobacco-free in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh declared 4,577 educational institutions tobacco-free in the 2025-26 financial year, pushing the state's total count of compliant schools and colleges to nearly 15,000 under the Centre's campaign, officials said on Friday.

Under the Tobacco-Free Educational Institution (ToFEI) campaign, the state government intensified its anti-tobacco drive by combining awareness programmes with tobacco cessation counselling, treatment, and enforcement of tobacco control laws, they said.

In 2025-26, as many as 70,440 people received counselling to quit tobacco, while 6,563 individuals were provided pharmacotherapy along with counselling, a government release stated.

As many as 4,577 institutions were declared tobacco-free during this period, taking the total to 14,948, it stated.