3rd India-Nepal Cultural Festival held in Lumbini focusing on Buddhism



"Our two countries share not only close civilizational and cultural ties but also a shared reverence for lord Buddha and his teachings. Lord Buddha was born in the sacred city of Lumbini and he delivered his first sermon in Sarnath. His life and journey formed an enduring and unparalleled bond between our two countries that add to the unique relationship between India and Nepal," Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, India said addressing the event.



The one-day festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage and traditions of both India and Nepal, with a special focus on Buddhism.

The event was jointly inaugurated by Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar, Governor of Lumbini Province; Senior Indian Official Munu Mahawar, Dr. Lharkyal Lama, Vice Chairman of Lumbini Development Trust, and Dr. Rakesh Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

