38 SOA researchers feature on Stanford’s top 2% scientists list for 2026

Thirty-eight researchers from Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University have been included in Stanford University’s list of the world’s top 2% scientists for 2026, compiled in collaboration with academic publisher Elsevier.

Of the 38 researchers, 35 feature in the single-year impact category, which assesses citation impact during the previous calendar year. The remaining three are recognised in the career-long impact category, which reflects a researcher’s scholarly influence over their professional career.

The researchers represent engineering, pharmaceutical sciences, medical sciences, biotechnology and agricultural sciences at SOA and its associated institutions.

The Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) accounts for 27 researchers on the list. Eight are from the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, while two are from the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital. One researcher is from the Institute of Agricultural Sciences.