38 Jamia Millia Islamia academy students ace Civil Services Exam 2025

New Delhi: As many as 38 candidates from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have achieved notable success in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2025, said an official on Friday.

Four candidates have secured positions within the top 50 ranks, securing ranks 7, 14, 24, and 29, said Saima Saeed, Chief Public Relations Officer, JMI, in a statement.

More than 38 candidates from the academy have successfully qualified in the examination, securing positions in various All India and Central Services, Saeed said.