37 Best Teachers from AP to study education in Singapore

Informing that 37 of Andhra Pradesh's finest Government teachers are heading to Singapore to pick up best practices in education, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Saturday posted on 'X' "Through a 5-day programme at the National Institute of Education Singapore, they'll dive into cutting-edge classroom practices, critical thinking, and learner-centric teaching. From lesson design to real school exposure, this initiative is about one thing: bringing the world's best back to our classrooms and improving outcomes for students studying in government schools. Because when teachers evolve, classrooms transform."