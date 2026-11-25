Dehradun: Over 36,000 youths have secured government jobs in Uttarakhand through a transparent recruitment process, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The CM made the remarks while handing over appointment letters to newly inducted Naib Tehsildars selected via the Haridwar-based Public Service Commission, at an event held at the Chief Minister’s residence complex on Wednesday.
CM Dhami said ensuring transparent, corruption-free recruitment and filling vacant government posts on merit had been a firm commitment of his government.
“It has been our firm commitment to ensure the continuous execution of recruitment and appointment processes. I took on this responsibility on July 4, 2021, and it was my resolve that all vacant government posts in the state should be filled through a process that is transparent, free from malpractice, and devoid of corruption. Merit, talent, and capability must be given priority; justice must be served to all, and no one should face any injustice,” the CM said.
He said thousands of young people had secured opportunities in various public services through the process, with some candidates being selected for multiple positions.
“We initiated this process, and today, I am pleased to share that 36,000 young men and women from our state have been selected through a transparent process. They have gained the opportunity to join various public services. In fact, many have been selected not just for one, but for three or four different positions. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone, and this process will continue,” he said.
Meanwhile, CM Dhami also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 176 crore during his visit to a government school in Banbasa, near the India-Nepal border in Champawat district on Monday.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.