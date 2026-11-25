

“It has been our firm commitment to ensure the continuous execution of recruitment and appointment processes. I took on this responsibility on July 4, 2021, and it was my resolve that all vacant government posts in the state should be filled through a process that is transparent, free from malpractice, and devoid of corruption. Merit, talent, and capability must be given priority; justice must be served to all, and no one should face any injustice,” the CM said.

He said thousands of young people had secured opportunities in various public services through the process, with some candidates being selected for multiple positions.