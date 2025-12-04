352 trees in Bengaluru University campus marked to be axed

BENGALURU: After concerns over losing green cover to the proposed Skydeck on the Bengaluru University (BU) campus, environmentalists have now raised similar worries as 352 trees have been marked for axing on two acres of the campus for the state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence by the Council of Architecture, New Delhi.
The development came to light after the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s forest wing invited objections and suggestions from the public on the proposal to fell the trees.
Deputy Conservator of Forests, GBA, G.K. Sudarshan, said the notification was published on November 27 after receiving a request from the concerned officials. However, University Registrar Shanthala told TNIE that she was unaware of any such development. “We have not given any such permission, nor have we written to the forest wing for felling of trees,” she said.
The notification gives the public 10 days to file objections, comments and suggestions to the DCF Office at N.R. Square, Bengaluru–2, or by email at atdcfbbmp12@gmail.com.
“The objections, suggestions and comments are invited from citizens under Section 8(3)(vii) of the Karnataka Preservation of Tree Act, 1976,” the notification stated.
Renuka Prasad, former geology professor and coordinator of Bio Park, said the move violates principles of sustainable development. “Large-scale tree felling for construction defeats the purpose of sustainable and climate-resilient urban planning, especially within a university campus meant to promote research, education and environmental responsibility,” he said.
He added that the trees play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy environment for thousands of students, staff and the public. Their removal, he said, will directly affect mental well-being, microclimate and groundwater recharge.
“The Jnanabharathi campus is one of the last remaining green lungs of Bengaluru. The removal of such a large number of trees will cause irreversible ecological damage, including loss of biodiversity, increased temperature and deterioration of air quality,” said Prasad, adding that he is among the first to file an objection.
Greens also raised concerns about the sub-lease of university property to the Centre of Excellence by the Council of Architecture, New Delhi.
Urban conservationist Vijay Nishanth criticised the New Delhi team for pushing a project that requires felling or removing trees on the campus. “They cannot breathe in Delhi due to pollution. But they are okay with such a project in Bengaluru. We will file a PIL in the court,” Nishanth said.
This Story is reported by Mohammed Yacoob of The New Indian Express