352 trees in Bengaluru University campus marked to be axed

BENGALURU: After concerns over losing green cover to the proposed Skydeck on the Bengaluru University (BU) campus, environmentalists have now raised similar worries as 352 trees have been marked for axing on two acres of the campus for the state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence by the Council of Architecture, New Delhi.

The development came to light after the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s forest wing invited objections and suggestions from the public on the proposal to fell the trees.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, GBA, G.K. Sudarshan, said the notification was published on November 27 after receiving a request from the concerned officials. However, University Registrar Shanthala told TNIE that she was unaware of any such development. “We have not given any such permission, nor have we written to the forest wing for felling of trees,” she said.