32 students of Nanded govt school fall ill after non-veg meal; discharged post brief hospitalisation

Nanded: As many as 32 students of a government-run ashram school in Maharashtra's Nanded district were hospitalised after allegedly suffering from food poisoning, officials said on Monday.
All the affected students of the residential school for tribal children were later discharged following treatment and their condition is stated to be stable, they said.
Altogether 32 pupils developed symptoms such as vomiting and nausea after consuming non-vegetarian meal at the institute in Hanegaon village of Deglur taluka on Sunday night. They were subsequently taken to a hospital in Deglur where they underwent blood tests and required treatment before being discharged, said the officials.
The District Civil Surgeon did not reply to phone calls made seeking reaction over the incident.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.