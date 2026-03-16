31 KPS magnet schools opened since 2022: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

BENGALURU: Even as various educationists and child rights organisations are criticising the decision of the state government and department of school education to close more than 25,000 schools and start 800 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) as magnet schools from 2022 to 2025, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said the department has opened 31 new KPS schools from 2022 to 2025 across the state by merging various primary, high schools and PU colleges.

The minister revealed this data while replying to BJP MLC Hanumanth Nirani and Congress MLC Bilkis Banu, during the ongoing legislative session.