3,000+ health staff to be recruited in Karnataka for new PHCs and CHCs

2.84L posts vacant in depts: CM

Informing that over 2.84 lakh posts are vacant in different departments in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah has said that his government has started the process of recruiting 56,000 people in different departments in a phased manner. The CM admitted in the Council that all the posts cannot be filled in one go, as the approval of the finance department is essential.

Now, the department has given its nod to make appointments to 56,000 posts, he said. “The recruitment process was delayed by at least one year due to the internal reservation issue. Now, the government has already cleared hurdles related to internal reservation, and the appointment procedure will be expedited,” the CM said.

The CM said that under the sports quota, the government has given jobs to 13 sportspersons who have participated and won medals in national and international tournaments. Similarly, 70 constables and 14 PSIs have also been appointed under the sports quota.