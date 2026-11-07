"300-metre radius around schools strictly off-limits": DCP Shahdara on 'no-cracker zones' in Delhi



"Our primary focus remains on our duty; we want to ensure your safety. We aim to prevent any untoward incidents—anything that might compromise the security or safety of the public. By patrolling alongside our staff, we want to instil a sense of confidence in the people and make our presence felt. With Diwali only two days away, the crowds will be even larger. We will ensure that any individuals looking to exploit the situation for the wrong reasons are given no opportunity to do so. This patrolling is being conducted everywhere. We pay special attention to markets that attract large crowds, intensifying our patrols and focusing our efforts more heavily on those areas...", he said.