30 US universities address research-security concerns involving foreign entities: Pentagon

Washington: The US Department of War has announced that 30 American universities have completed measures to address research-security concerns involving foreign entities, following a federal review aimed at preventing sensitive military-funded research and advanced technologies from benefiting countries considered national security risks.
The Pentagon said on Monday that all 30 institutions subjected to an initial round of research-security audits had taken action to mitigate identified relationships with foreign entities of concern.
The reviews focused on academic research partnerships involving organisations included on a federal list maintained under Section 1286 of the National Defense Authorization Act.
The department said the universities had fully addressed the relationships identified during the audits, describing the outcome as part of a broader effort to protect American research and technological capabilities.
The findings follow an earlier Pentagon directive requiring security audits at 30 academic institutions receiving federal research funding.
The initiative reflects growing scrutiny in Washington over international research collaborations, particularly those involving technologies with potential civilian and military applications.
American universities play a central role in federally funded research in artificial intelligence, advanced computing, semiconductors, aerospace, engineering and other strategically important fields.
The Pentagon's concerns centre on the possibility that research supported by American taxpayers could be transferred to foreign organisations linked to military development or other activities considered contrary to US national security interests.
The department's announcement said the institutions had completed the required mitigation measures, but the material reviewed did not establish that every relationship involved unlawful conduct or that the universities had knowingly transferred restricted technology.
The findings concern research-security compliance and institutional relationships rather than criminal convictions.
The audits were conducted against the department's list of foreign entities of concern, which identifies organisations considered to present risks to federally supported research.
The review process is intended to help universities identify potentially problematic partnerships and take corrective action where necessary.
Such measures can include ending or modifying research relationships, strengthening internal screening procedures and improving oversight of international collaborations.
The announcement did not establish that Indian universities, Indian researchers or Indian academic partnerships were among the relationships identified for mitigation.
The Pentagon's approach comes amid broader American efforts to protect critical technologies and prevent the transfer of sensitive research to strategic competitors.
US lawmakers have also raised concerns about foreign influence in academic research.
Representative John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, welcomed the Pentagon's research-security review in a statement circulated on Monday.
The committee has advocated stronger scrutiny of academic partnerships involving Chinese institutions with potential links to military research.
The latest Pentagon announcement does not, by itself, establish that every institution or foreign partner examined was connected to China.
The findings also raise questions about how American universities will balance international scientific collaboration with expanding national security requirements.
For overseas researchers and institutions, the evolving framework could influence due-diligence requirements, partnership screening and access to federally supported research projects.
Universities frequently collaborate across borders on scientific research, and such arrangements are not inherently prohibited under US law.
The Defence Department supports research at American universities through grants, contracts and specialised programmes intended to advance military capabilities and maintain technological competitiveness.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.