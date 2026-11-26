Raipur: As many as 30 colleges in Chhattisgarh will be developed as centres of excellence (CoEs) for education and research, while around 1.4 lakh undergraduate students will be provided internship opportunities, officials said on Thursday.
These initiatives were discussed during a review meeting of the Higher Education Department chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur on Wednesday, an official statement said.
Higher Education Minister Tank Ram Verma was also present at the meeting.
At the meet, a range of issues, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Higher Education Mission, establishment of CoEs, employment-oriented education, internship policy, recruitment to vacant posts, digital innovations and infrastructure development in colleges and universities were reviewed, it said.
The officials told the meeting that 30 colleges had been identified for development as centres of excellence. Modern laboratories, advanced libraries, smart classrooms and other academic facilities will be established at these institutions.
Special emphasis will be laid on skill development, preparation for competitive examinations and campus placements, the statement said.
An allocation of Rs 3 crore per college has been made in the 2026-27 budget for modern equipment, materials and conferences. A proposal seeking Rs 10 crore per college for digitisation and other construction works over the next two years is also being prepared, the officials said.
An allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made for the Chhattisgarh Higher Education Mission in the 2026-27 budget. The mission aims to ensure effective implementation of the NEP and improve the gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education, they said.
The state's current GER stands at 24.5 per cent against the national average of 30 per cent. The government aims to increase it to 50 per cent by 2035 in line with the NEP targets, they said.
The officials informed that the Internship Implementation Policy-2026, formulated in accordance with the NEP, has received the Governor's approval.
Under the policy, around 1.4 lakh undergraduate students will be provided opportunities for a mandatory 60-hour internship. Students will be able to undertake internships with industries and corporate organisations, academic projects, local industries and community organisations.
Internship cells are being established in universities and colleges to facilitate the programme, they said.
A 90-hour communicative English course is being conducted in 148 government colleges in tribal areas, with around 10,000 students enrolled. The programme aims to improve students' English communication, practical language skills and ability to express ideas, the officials said.
To promote the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education, the department has signed an agreement with Google for Education. In the first phase, more than 500 faculty members from 22 colleges in Raipur district and over 50 officials and employees of the Higher Education Directorate have received practical AI training, they said.
Chhattisgarh currently has 348 government and 329 private colleges, along with nine state-run and 20 private universities, the statement said.
Chief Minister Sai emphasised that providing quality higher education, skill development and better employment opportunities to the state's youth is a top priority of his government.
He insisted that higher educational institutions should be developed as centres of knowledge, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, while students in tribal and remote areas should have equal access to modern education and technological facilities.
Effective implementation of the National Education Policy would ensure active participation of youth in building a developed Chhattisgarh, the CM added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.