30,458 gender-segregated toilets constructed in schools across country: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that 30,458 gender-segregated toilets with washing facilities have been constructed in schools across the country while 4,236 are under construction.
The government also told a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan that all the states and Union Territories (UTs) have started providing sanitary napkins to educational institutions like schools.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that they have filed a compliance affidavit giving details for the last quarter.
"States and Union Territories have reported that 77 per cent, that is 30,458 gender-segregated toilets with washing facilities have been constructed. Eleven per cent, that is 4,236, are under construction and there is a gap of 12 per cent, that is 4,745," Bhati told the bench.
In a judgement delivered on January 30, the apex court had said that right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to menstrual health.
It had directed the states and UTs to ensure that every school, whether government-run or privately managed, in both urban and rural areas, was provided with functional, gender-segregated toilets with usable water connectivity.
The top court had also directed all the states and UTs to ensure that every school provides sanitary napkins to girl students free of cost.
On Tuesday, the top court asked Bhati how many states have started providing sanitary napkins.
"All have started," the law officer said.
"How do you propose to ensure as the Union that these directions are given effect to in letter and spirit?" the bench asked.
Bhati said the Centre was "hand-holding" the states and UTs.
"We are having collaborative efforts. We are also providing funds under two schemes -- National Health Mission through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and also under the 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan'," she said.
Bhati said the compliance affidavit contains compilation of data provided by all the states and UTs.
The bench, which posted the matter for September 29, said the focus should be more on schools in the rural areas.
In its January 30 verdict, the top court had issued a slew of directions to all states and UTs to ensure that these facilities were provided in schools irrespective of whether they were government-run, aided or private.
The judgement was delivered on a PIL filed by Jaya Thakur seeking pan-India implementation of the Union government's 'Menstrual Hygiene Policy for school-going girls' in government and government-aided schools for girl students from classes 6 to 12.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.