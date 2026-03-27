Andhra Pradesh: 30,075 selected for free seats in private schools under RTE Act

Vijayawada: As per the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, Section 12(1)(C), the final list of the first phase lottery results for 25% free admissions in private schools for the academic year 2026-27 has been released.
In a release on Wednesday, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao informed that out of 54,647 applications received, 54,016 students were found eligible. In the first phase of lottery, 30,075 students residing within a 1 km radius of schools have been allotted free seats. The details of selected students have been sent to parents via SMS and are also available on the official website https://cse.ap.gov.in. Selected students must confirm their admissions by visiting the allotted schools between March 26 and April 7. For further information, parents may contact the toll-free number: 18004258599.
The second phase of lottery results, for students residing within a 5 km radius, will be released on April 12. School managements have been instructed to verify documents and grant admissions accordingly. Strict departmental action will be taken against schools that deny admissions without valid reasons, he said.