Andhra Pradesh: 30,075 selected for free seats in private schools under RTE Act

In a release on Wednesday, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao informed that out of 54,647 applications received, 54,016 students were found eligible. In the first phase of lottery, 30,075 students residing within a 1 km radius of schools have been allotted free seats. The details of selected students have been sent to parents via SMS and are also available on the official website https://cse.ap.gov.in. Selected students must confirm their admissions by visiting the allotted schools between March 26 and April 7. For further information, parents may contact the toll-free number: 18004258599.