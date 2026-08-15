29 Andhra govt school teachers to undergo professional development programme in Finland

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is sending 29 State Best Teacher Award recipients from government schools to Finland for an international professional development programme on Saturday.
The teachers will gain first-hand exposure to globally recognised educational practices and innovative teaching methodologies, according to a press release.
The programme is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Turku, Finland.
As part of the onsite programme, the teachers will visit Turku and Rauma and participate in classroom observations, educational site visits and interactions with educators at Early Childhood Education Centres and Teacher Training Schools.
The programme is designed to help teachers strengthen their understanding of foundational learning, enhance their use of digital learning tools, develop leadership and mentoring skills, and promote innovative school cultures focused on learning, happiness and student well-being, the release said.
The teachers will develop school-based projects based on their learnings from the Finnish education system and subsequently implement them in their respective schools.
The awardees will serve as resource persons and mentors for fellow teachers at the district and mandal levels, helping contextualise and adapt relevant Finnish practices to Andhra Pradesh's educational environment.
"Teachers are the building blocks of our society and the architects of our children's future. They have the power to shape not just the minds of our students, but the future of Andhra Pradesh," Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh said.
"Empowering our teachers with the right knowledge, skills and global exposure is of utmost importance," he said.
The international learning opportunity would help the teachers bring back new ideas and best practices from Finland and adapt them to schools in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh said.
The government would undertake impact assessments to evaluate improvements in student engagement, learning outcomes and well-being, the release added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.