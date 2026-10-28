IPS Academy takes 27 architecture students on study tour to UAE

PNN Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 27: Twenty-seven students of the School of Architecture, IPS Academy, Indore, participated in an international collaborative study programme in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 17 to 22, 2026. Organised in collaboration with NSD Architectural Consultant, Dubai, the programme provided students with an opportunity to explore global architectural practices, contemporary design approaches and urban planning concepts.

The students were accompanied by Principal Dr. Manita Saxena, Architect Neelam Kushwah and Architect Kamini Badnore.

A major highlight of the tour was a special architectural workshop held at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai. Architects Saeed Abdullah Bin Salim and Amit Natu introduced the students to the design process, local architectural traditions and emerging professional opportunities in the field of architecture.