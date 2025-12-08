2,620 new seats added to NEET PG 2025 Round Two

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat matrix, announcing that approximately 32,000 seats are available under clear and virtual vacancies for NEET PG round 2 counselling. The committee has added 2,620 new seats to the matrix for this round, and the choice-filling link for round 2 is live on the official website, mcc.nic.in .

The application portal for NEET PG round 2 counselling is open from December 5 to December 9. MCC announced that the candidates who were not allotted seats in the first round or who wish to apply afresh for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats must submit their applications online within this window.