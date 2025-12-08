2,620 new seats added to NEET PG 2025 Round Two
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat matrix, announcing that approximately 32,000 seats are available under clear and virtual vacancies for NEET PG round 2 counselling. The committee has added 2,620 new seats to the matrix for this round, and the choice-filling link for round 2 is live on the official website, .
The application portal for NEET PG round 2 counselling is open from December 5 to December 9. MCC announced that the candidates who were not allotted seats in the first round or who wish to apply afresh for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats must submit their applications online within this window.
A total of 32,080 seats are available in round 2, comprising 17,623 clear vacancies, 11,837 virtual vacancies, and 2,620 newly added seats. Virtual vacancies refer to seats held by candidates in round 1 who may opt for upgrades in subsequent rounds.
The choice-filling process will remain open until 11:55 pm on December 9, with choice locking scheduled between 4 pm and 11:55 pm on the same day. The MCC will announce the round 2 seat allotment results on December 12 based on the preferences submitted.
Candidates allotted seats in the first round will now have to report to their respective medical colleges for document verification. According to official data, a total of 26,889 candidates secured seats across clinical and non-clinical courses in round 1. Among the courses, MD General Medicine emerged as the most preferred choice among toppers, followed closely by MD Radiodiagnosis and MD Obstetrics and Gynaecology.