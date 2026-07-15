Meta's employees sue over company's AI-driven layoff process

Many of the employees in the lawsuit took pregnancy or parental leave, during which time they wouldn't have worked and thus had their measured output reduced. Others took medical leave -- one disclosed a "serious health condition and disability" that was approved by Meta's own provider. But according to the lawsuit, he was "discouraged and deterred from taking that leave by a manager" who warned that doing so would result in his selection for the anticipated layoffs. Meta offered no accommodation for his disability, the lawsuit says.