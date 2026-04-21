26 candidates score perfect 100 in JEE-Main, all toppers male

NEW DELHI: Twenty-six candidates—all male—have bagged a perfect 100 score in the JEE-Main engineering entrance exams held in the two sessions in January and April, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Monday.

Twenty-four candidates had achieved the feat in 2025.

Shreya Mishra, Aditya Gupta and Atharva Panjabi from Delhi–National Capital Territory (NCT) are among those who have obtained the perfect score. Five each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also figure in the honours list. The other 100 percentile scorers include four from Rajasthan, two each from Haryana and Maharashtra and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha & the UT of Chandigarh.