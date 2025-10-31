25-year-old IIT graduate creates Luna, world’s first emotional voice-to-voice AI

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi alumnus Sparsh Agrawal has developed Luna, the world’s first speech-to-speech foundational AI capable of singing, whispering, and expressing emotions. Built without major tech backing, Luna positions India as a frontrunner in emotionally intelligent AI innovation.

Developed under Agrawal’s Jaipur-based startup, Pixa AI, Luna processes audio directly to produce expressive and emotionally aware speech.

Unlike traditional systems that convert speech to text and back, Luna’s architecture enables seamless, real-time emotional communication.

The AI can modulate tone, express empathy, and even sing, creating a human-like interaction experience.