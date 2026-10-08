25 students booked after protest at Central University of Kerala's Vande Mataram seminar

A case has been registered against 25 unidentified students of the Central University of Kerala following protests during a two-day national seminar marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, police said on Thursday.
The seminar was held at the university's Periya campus in Kasaragod on October 6 and 7. Student organisations had opposed the participation of J Nandakumar, national convener of Prajna Pravah, an RSS-linked organisation, as the keynote speaker.
The protest escalated into a confrontation between students and police outside the Library Seminar Hall on October 6. At least four students were injured, according to reports, with students alleging that protesters, including women, were manhandled.
Why were students protesting?
Student organisations including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Kerala Students Union (KSU), Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) took part in the protest.
The groups said they were objecting to Nandakumar's participation and what they described as the involvement of RSS-linked organisations in the university programme. They raised slogans including “RSS go back” and alleged that the seminar was being used to promote a particular ideological position on campus.
The seminar was organised by the Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad and the Central University of Kerala as part of nationwide programmes marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. Nandakumar was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session.
The protesting students also alleged that some students who had registered for the seminar were not allowed to enter the venue. A university official who identified himself as the Dean of Student Affairs told reporters that he was not aware why registered students had been denied entry and said he would have to check with the organisers.
What happened during the protest?
A large police presence was deployed at the venue. When protesting students attempted to enter the seminar hall, a push-and-pull confrontation broke out between the students and police.
The News Minute reported that four students, including SFI unit secretary Syed Ali, suffered bruises. Students also alleged that women protesters were manhandled.
The university had issued a circular before the seminar warning of legal action against anyone who intentionally disrupted the singing of the national anthem or national song. The circular cited provisions under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and said violations could attract imprisonment, a fine, or both.
However, student groups maintained that their protest was directed at Nandakumar's participation and the composition of the seminar, rather than against Vande Mataram itself. Reports from the protest described students repeatedly raising slogans against the RSS.
What did the Governor say?
Kerala and Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar attended the valedictory session of the seminar on October 7.
In his address, Arlekar called for a comprehensive study of the history of Vande Mataram, including the circumstances in which Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay composed it and its role in the national movement.
He also spoke about the protests at the university the previous day and said the “forces and ideas” behind opposition to Vande Mataram should be identified. He described the incident as something that should not be treated in isolation and called for social intervention against such tendencies.
Students, however, said their protest had been against the presence of RSS-linked speakers at the seminar and not against the national song. The distinction became a point of contention during the Governor's address.
What is the police case?
According to the FIR, Bekal police registered a suo motu case against 25 students who have not yet been identified. Police alleged that the students assembled unlawfully around 1.30 pm on October 7, raised slogans and disrupted the seminar despite being asked to disperse.
The students have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to unlawful assembly, disobedience of an order issued by a public servant and rioting. Police are examining CCTV footage from the campus as part of the investigation.
The case follows two days of protests over the seminar, which brought together student organisations opposed to Nandakumar's participation and the university's decision to host the programme in collaboration with the Sahitya Akademi and Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad.
The seminar itself went ahead on October 6 and 7, with discussions on the historical, literary and cultural significance of Vande Mataram. Nandakumar delivered the keynote address, while Arlekar attended the valedictory session.