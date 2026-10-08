25 students booked after protest at Central University of Kerala's Vande Mataram seminar

Why were students protesting?

Student organisations including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Kerala Students Union (KSU), Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) took part in the protest.

The groups said they were objecting to Nandakumar's participation and what they described as the involvement of RSS-linked organisations in the university programme. They raised slogans including “RSS go back” and alleged that the seminar was being used to promote a particular ideological position on campus.

The seminar was organised by the Sahitya Akademi in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad and the Central University of Kerala as part of nationwide programmes marking 150 years of Vande Mataram. Nandakumar was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session.

The protesting students also alleged that some students who had registered for the seminar were not allowed to enter the venue. A university official who identified himself as the Dean of Student Affairs told reporters that he was not aware why registered students had been denied entry and said he would have to check with the organisers.