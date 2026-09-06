Delhi: 24 Nigam Shree schools to be developed across 12 zones

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday honoured 87 teachers for their contribution to school education, announcing the rollout of 24 "Nigam Shree" schools -- two in each of its 12 zones.
The announcement was made at a Teachers' Day function at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, where Union Minister of State and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra felicitated four principals and 83 teachers.
As part of efforts to upgrade MCD schools, the Nigam Shree initiative had earlier been approved as the first phase of a larger plan to develop model municipal schools, with 24 schools selected for the 2026-27 academic session.
The MCD had said the schools would be equipped with smart classrooms and other upgraded facilities and would eventually serve as mentor schools for those in their vicinity.
Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the 24 schools would be developed across all 12 zones and announced a "Mini League" to identify sporting talent in cricket and football among under-nine and under-11 students.
The civic body also announced the "Sahbhagita Initiative", aimed at involving parents in their children's education through technology.
The Education Department's annual booklet, "Unnayan", was also released during the event.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.