24 countries reaffirm commitment to conservation of big cats under India’s leadership

MYSURU: India’s leadership in global big cat conservation was highlighted on Monday at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), in collaboration with Bandipur Tiger Reserve, launched the ITEC Course for Wildlife and Conservation Practitioners.

The five-day programme, being held from February 9 to 13 at Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, is sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The initiative assumes added significance as it is the first time an Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) course is being conducted in South India combining classroom sessions with on-ground exposure in a premier tiger landscape.