2,309 children given clinical help as digital addiction takes heavy toll in Kerala

1,306 cases successfully resolved

Of the total cases handled, 1,306 were successfully resolved, the officer said. Among those affected, boys are more commonly drawn to video and online gaming, while girls tend to be more engaged in chats and social media platforms, an official said.

Sooraj Kumar, who oversees social policing programmes including the Student-Police Cadet initiative, said many children who approach D-DAD centres are in severe emotional distress. “With proper counselling, we have been able to resolve many cases and help children combat digital addiction while promoting safe internet practices,” he said.

He cited the case of a Plus-I student brought to the Kochi centre following behavioural changes. Counselling revealed emotional distress stemming from a brief 21-day online relationship. Though she initially improved, counsellors later found she was operating multiple fake Instagram accounts. Her parents dismissed the warning, but within a week, the girl eloped with one of the boys. Sooraj added that “while there was little acceptance of D-DAD centres initially, parents and the public are now increasingly recognising their importance.”

Pranav M S, a Kochi-based senior consultant psychologist, said digital addiction must be addressed through clinical counselling along with sustained parental support. “In our curriculum, we study various subjects, but mental health issues and ways to handle such problems are rarely addressed.

Children today often struggle to tolerate even minor criticism and tend to feel blamed or judged easily. Strong parental and teacher support, meaningful communication, encouragement in analytical thinking, skill development, and problem-solving abilities can help them overcome digital addiction,” he said.

Pranav said while police-led counselling initiatives are commendable, cases should ideally be referred to qualified clinical psychologists for more effective intervention.