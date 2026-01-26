23 Medals, Standing Ovation: TANUVAS Graduate’s Father Wins Hearts with Parenting Advice

Governor RN Ravi awarded degrees to 699 graduates at the 25th Convocation of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) in Chennai that took place on January 24.

Aruneshwaran E.L from Veterinary College and Research Institute, Namakkal, was the showstopper. He bagged 23 medals for his exemplary performance in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry.

Aruneshwaran was all in smiles and, in fact, on cloud nine, on receiving his medals from the Governor RN Ravi. Looking at the bunch of medals, the Governor was quite stunned and patted Aruneshwaran for the feat.

Amid cheers from the hall, the members on the stage gave a round of applause and were visibly overjoyed.

However, it was Aruneshwaran's father, Elongo's address to a mediaperson outside the Madras Veterinary College, that is heaping praises among the netizens.

While it is usual for the parents to take credit for their kids' achievements, Aruneshwaran's father, Elango, said, "It's purely Aruneshwaran's hard work."

Elango added, "Maybe it is my wife who spotted the talent and aided Aruneshwaran's growth." Adorably, his wife chided with a no and pointed at the elders in the family, who had joined to attend the ceremony. Quickly, Elango said, "Yes, we are all doing well because of them."

However, Aruneshwaran had said that the hardships his father faced in pursuit of education motivated him to achieve big.

When asked about it, Elango said, "I studied with the help of others. I wanted to attend the Civil Services exam, but due to family situations, I halted. I say about the examination to my son. He has achieved big today. If he could crack the UPSC exam, too, it would be a bigger achievement."

What followed then was all that grabbed attention.

When asked about what he would say to co-parents to help their kids progress, he said, "Parents can express their desire to their kids on his/her future, but if they have different aspirations, we should consider it and help them achieve. Its only handholding we should do. If the kids face any trouble or lag at any point in time towards the goal, we can step in with corrective measures. In case they go off the track, we should explain the consequences. The kids will understand."

Elango's practical parenting advice has been going viral on the internet since yesterday.