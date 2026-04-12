225 acres of forest land in Delhi made encroachment free since 2019-20: Data

NEW DELHI: More than 225 acres of forest land in the capital have been made encroachment-free across multiple forest divisions, official data revealed, with the bulk of the clearance reported from the southern parts of the city.

According to data compiled by the forest department, around 91.15 hectares of land that translates to roughly 225 acres, have been cleared of encroachments since 2019-20, primarily in the South and West forest divisions, while several other areas are still in the process of reconciliation with land-owning agencies.

In the South Forest Division, the highest removal was recorded in the South district, where around 77 hectares or nearly 190 acres of forest land were cleared between 2019-20 and 2024-25, though a year-wise break-up was not given.