Latur school bus mishap leaves 22 students injured

The accident took at place around 9.30 am when the bus, carrying around 35 students of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Vidyalaya at Rachannawadi, was heading towards the school. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and overturn into a small drain near Sandol-Mahandol road in Chakur tehsil, Inspector Balaji Bhande told PTI citing preliminary information.