22% of Indian college students have started businesses, IIT Mandi survey finds

More than one in five Indian college students has already started a business, while 43% want to become entrepreneurs, according to the GUESSS India 2025 National Survey Report led by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi.

The survey covered 25,783 students from more than 1,200 higher education institutions across 34 states and Union Territories. Conducted between September and December 2025 in partnership with REVA University, Bengaluru, the study found that 22% of Indian students had started a business, close to the global figure of 23%.

The share of students who want to start a business immediately after graduation increased from 14% in 2023 to 16.2% in 2025. Over the same period, the proportion preferring government jobs fell from 12.7% to 10.1%, while those opting for jobs in large companies declined from 31.3% to 27.4%.