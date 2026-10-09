22 AISF students allegedly detained in Madhya Pradesh en route to Delhi protest

Twenty-two students affiliated with the All India Students' Federation (AISF), travelling from Pune to Delhi to attend a protest at Jantar Mantar, were allegedly detained by Madhya Pradesh Police and railway police at Itarsi railway station on October 8, the organisation said.

The Maharashtra State Council of AISF alleged that police personnel dragged and beat the students before taking them into custody. The organisation also claimed that authorities had attempted to stop the group earlier at Bhusawal railway station in Maharashtra.

The students were travelling to participate in a demonstration scheduled for October 10 against the revision of electoral rolls and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest has been called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with AISF and other student and political organisations supporting the mobilisation.

AISF identified Shravani Buva, its Pune coordinator, and Preeti Londhe, a member of its Pune committee, among those allegedly detained. The organisation initially said it had not received official information about the students' whereabouts and that their phones were switched off. It demanded their immediate release and an inquiry into the alleged assault.

A report by The Times of India on October 9, however, said 14 women AISF members had been taken to a local hotel and kept in a banquet hall with restricted access. The hotel's general manager confirmed to the newspaper that the women had arrived between 6 pm and 7 pm and that food and water had been provided on the authorities' instructions.

There has been no response from Madhya Pradesh Police or railway police addressing the specific allegations of assault and detention had been reported.