21-year-old youth dies after an omnibus run over

Tiruchy: A 21-year-old youth died on Saturday after an omnibus bus collided with a two-wheeler on the Thiruvanaikoil RoB in Tiruchy.The deceased was identified as J Harish (21) from Athikudi village in Lalgudi taluk.

According to police sources, Harish was working as an assistant at a private spare parts company in Cantonment.

On Saturday morning, he was going to work riding his two-wheeler. As he approached the Thiruvanaikoil RoB, an omnibus trailing the vehicle, collided the two-wheeler.

When Harish fell down, the bus was ran over him.On information, the Traffic North Investigation Wing rushed to the spot, recovered his body and sent it to Tiruchy MGMGH for autopsy.

Police registered a case and arrested P Jayaraman (54), driver of the bus, a native of Kalyan Nagar in Perambalur and further interrogating.