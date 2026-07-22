21-year-old woman injured during Delhi protest is off ventilator: What we know now

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS): The 21-year-old woman, who sustained critical injuries during a protest-related incident in the national capital on Monday and had been undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, has been taken off ventilator support after showing significant clinical improvement, hospital authorities said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the hospital said the patient has been successfully extubated and is now breathing independently.
“She has been successfully extubated (removed from ventilator) and is now breathing on her own. She is conscious and responding appropriately to commands. Her MRI of the brain and spine is normal,” the statement said.
According to the hospital, the decision to remove ventilator support was taken following encouraging progress in her condition.
“Her clinical condition has been showing steady improvement since the initiation of treatment, and she continues to receive comprehensive medical care under the close supervision of the treating team,” the statement added.
The hospital further said that she remains the only patient admitted to RML Hospital in connection with the reported incident.
“She is presently the only patient admitted to RML Hospital in connection with the reported incident. All necessary treatment and continuous monitoring are being provided,” it said.
The woman was injured during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on Monday. According to reports, she suffered injuries after allegedly colliding with a barricade during a police crackdown on demonstrators.
Chaos erupted during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament. Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations, including the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.
Delhi Police said more than 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters were injured during the clashes. The force also said more than 20 police vehicles were damaged.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.