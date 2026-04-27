21 specially-abled students complete Everest Base Camp trek

VIJAYAWADA: They were told they couldn’t walk straight, couldn’t hear, couldn’t see, couldn’t dream. They were mocked with questions like “Why attempt such an expedition when you can sit at home?” and dismissed with cynicism. “Even the rich and strong fail at Everest, what can poor disabled children do?”

But on the icy slopes of Nepal, at 5,364 metres above sea level, 21 specially-abled students from Andhra Pradesh government schools turned those taunts into triumph. Their flag fluttered proudly at the Everest Base Camp — a symbol of resilience taller than the mountain itself.

Under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), Andhra Pradesh became the first State in the country to send a team of children with special needs (CwSN) on such an expedition. The trek, flagged off on April 15 by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, culminated in the final week of April with the team reaching the Base Camp.

Lokesh, in his congratulatory message, said, “For the first time in world history, 21 specially-abled students from our government schools have scaled Everest Base Camp. To a society that often sees disability as a barrier, your self-confidence is the strongest answer. Climbing 5,364 metres is not just about conquering a mountain; it is about overcoming disbelief and prejudice. Our government will continue to identify and encourage such talent every year. You are not just students, you are role models for tomorrow. I extend my heartfelt congratulations on completing this expedition safely and successfully.”

Months of preparation preceded the climb. At Gandikota Adventure Academy, the students learned their first steps in climbing.

Later, in Ladakh’s minus 5 degree chill, they endured 15 days of survival drills. “We wanted them to feel the mountain before they faced Everest,” said State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao, who oversaw the programme. Adventure mentors Sheikh Himanshu and Malavath Purna, along with Samagra Shiksha sports coordinator K Shankarayya, guided the team.

Most of the students hail from daily wage families. Their parents, overwhelmed with emotion, said the government’s initiative had “lit a lamp in their children’s lives.” For them, the trek was not just about mountains but about dignity.

Officials emphasised that the success belongs not only to the 21 students but to every child who faces discrimination. The expedition demonstrated that with opportunity and support, specially-abled children can rise to heights unimaginable.

Their climb was more than a trek — it was a declaration. A declaration that courage can silence ridicule, that determination can defy disability, and that the human spirit, when nurtured, can reach highest peaks.