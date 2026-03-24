21 GCC schools in Tamil Nadu to get STEM visualiser-enabled smart classrooms

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to install 53 additional STEM visualiser-enabled smart classrooms in selected corporation-run schools under Phase II of the CITIIS Challenge initiative supported by French Development Agency (AFD) and ministry of housing and urban affairs.

While this digital infrastructure has been proposed for 28 selected city corporation schools under the initiative, 16 STEM visualiser-enabled smart classrooms were already implemented in a few schools during Phase I last year.

Now, around 21 schools across the city have been earmarked to receive these modern digital infrastructure classrooms. GCC has recently floated a tender inviting bidders for the supply, installation, and maintenance of these STEM visualiser-enabled smart classrooms.

According to the tender document, the project proposes innovative technological interventions in visualised teaching tools, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) on a pilot basis to enhance learning outcomes.

The STEM visualiser will offer high-resolution imaging with up to 16x digital zoom, allowing students to closely observe experiments, specimens, and help them explore microscopic details. It will also feature built-in QR code scanning and recording capabilities, enabling teachers to capture and share lessons, thereby fostering a more interactive and collaborative learning environment.

By providing three-dimensional perspectives and live demonstrations, the system will help students better understand complex ideas, and also the digital classroom tools will allow teachers to showcase student work, and engage with students while facing them throughout the session.

The technology bundle will include a STEM visualiser, a wireless tablet compatible with the visualiser and a microscope adapter. It will also include a 65-inch interactive flat panel with an iron stand. While the selected bidders will be responsible for the supply and installation of these components, they will also be required to provide training to GCC representatives on the functionality and features of the equipment.