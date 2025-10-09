2,075 teaching posts vacant in TN Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools

Speaking to TNIE, RTI activist C Karthick, who filed the query said, "Sadly, the staff force is very weak and will derail the objective of educational opportunities meant to foster socio-economic advancement. Classes are managed by temporary teachers who show less commitment to students."

Raghunathan (name changed), a teacher from Cuddalore, said that the shortage directly affects academic outcomes.

"In Adi Dravidar Higher Secondary School, Maduranthaganallur, there are about 50-60 students in Class 12, but five PG teacher posts- in biology, chemistry, commerce, English and mathematics- remain vacant. This will directly affect exam results," he said, adding that hundreds of schools face similar dire conditions.