2026 'Best Companies for Women in India' study launched at Leadership Summit in Gurugram
Gurugram (Haryana): Avtar Group, India's leading workplace culture and inclusion consulting firm, launched the Avtar & Seramount 'Best Companies for Women in India' (BCWI) 2026 study at a Leadership Summit held at the Leela Ambience in Gurugram. BCWI, an annual benchmarking study conducted by Avtar and Seramount, is among India's largest and most rigorous inclusion-focused studies, with over 400 participating organizations and growing each year. Introduced in 2016, BCWI marked its tenth anniversary last year, completing a decade of shaping inclusive workplaces across India.
Speaking at the leadership summit, Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Managing Director of Avtar, said, "Workplaces will continue to evolve, and organizations will always debate what to prioritize. But there is one non-negotiable truth: Strong performance and stability come only when employees are engaged and customers believe in the organization. Neither is possible without inclusion & belonging. Gender inclusion, in particular, is a decisive performance lever. And today, women's participation is also a global and national priority. With the Global Gender Parity Sprint accelerating action towards 2030, and India's 2047 goal of 70% women's participation promising a $14 trillion economic upside, inclusion is a macro-economic imperative. This is where BCWI plays a critical role. BCWI offers a rigorous, data-backed benchmark that helps organizations build inclusion that lasts, anchored in leadership ownership, pay equity, safe workplaces, flexibility, and fair career progression. I encourage organizations of every size to benchmark with BCWI, learn from corporate India's most effective practices and be recognized among the country's most inclusive employers."
Dr Saundarya Rajesh also unveiled a new benchmark - the Avtar & Seramount 'Best Places for Workplace Wellness', recognizing the growing importance of well-being in today's workplaces. The study will evaluate organizations across areas such as built-in work flexibility, comprehensive wellness benefits, inclusive and equitable practices, data-led decision-making and a strong focus on continuous improvement.
The event convened senior leaders and decision-makers from benchmark-setting companies including CBRE, EY India, IBM, IHG Hotels & Resorts, R1 RCM, Sun Life Global Solutions, Teleperformance and Wipro for high-impact conversations on what sets leading organizations apart, the future of inclusion, and the business outcomes of building equitable, high-trust workplaces. This pivotal leadership summit also featured a path-breaking 'Solutions Clinic' that explored the tangible advantages of rigorous benchmarking, along with a key segment that spotlighted the principle-led articulation of the BCWI framework.
Over the last decade, BCWI has documented measurable progress in women's workplace outcomes across participating organisations. Women's representation in the workforce among the 'Best' companies has grown from 25% in 2016 to 35.7% in 2025, reflecting sustained efforts to strengthen hiring, retention, and advancement.
At the leadership level, the benchmark recorded a rise in women's C-suite representation to 20%, up from 13% in 2016, reinforcing the increasing emphasis on building stronger, more equitable leadership pathways.