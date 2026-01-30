2026 'Best Companies for Women in India' study launched at Leadership Summit in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana): Avtar Group, India's leading workplace culture and inclusion consulting firm, launched the Avtar & Seramount 'Best Companies for Women in India' (BCWI) 2026 study at a Leadership Summit held at the Leela Ambience in Gurugram. BCWI, an annual benchmarking study conducted by Avtar and Seramount, is among India's largest and most rigorous inclusion-focused studies, with over 400 participating organizations and growing each year. Introduced in 2016, BCWI marked its tenth anniversary last year, completing a decade of shaping inclusive workplaces across India.



Speaking at the leadership summit, Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Managing Director of Avtar, said, "Workplaces will continue to evolve, and organizations will always debate what to prioritize. But there is one non-negotiable truth: Strong performance and stability come only when employees are engaged and customers believe in the organization. Neither is possible without inclusion & belonging. Gender inclusion, in particular, is a decisive performance lever. And today, women's participation is also a global and national priority. With the Global Gender Parity Sprint accelerating action towards 2030, and India's 2047 goal of 70% women's participation promising a $14 trillion economic upside, inclusion is a macro-economic imperative. This is where BCWI plays a critical role. BCWI offers a rigorous, data-backed benchmark that helps organizations build inclusion that lasts, anchored in leadership ownership, pay equity, safe workplaces, flexibility, and fair career progression. I encourage organizations of every size to benchmark with BCWI, learn from corporate India's most effective practices and be recognized among the country's most inclusive employers."

