2026, a turning point for the Indian space programme

2025 in the history of the Republic of India would be prominently remembered as the year it fought its first high-technological precision-strike battle of the escalatory kind, Operation Sindoor, against the global terror hub of Pakistan.

ISRO, in a departure from its earlier reticent posture, announced the pinpointed strikes at terrorist-cum-military installations deep inside the enemy territory that were, to a great degree, made possible by the country’s space capabilities.

The acknowledgement, little noticed, made it amply clear that India is now operating a civil-military fusion space programme.