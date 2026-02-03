2026-27 books for government schools, colleges delayed in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Government-aided schools across Karnataka are likely to face a delay in the delivery of textbooks for the academic year 2026-27.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) grants administrative approval for textbooks in December, and most textbooks are printed by the end of May.

But this year, approval was made in February, delaying call for tenders and placing an indent with the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) for printing textbooks.