World leaders to tackle global challenges at the UN summit. Here are details

Over 140 world leaders, including 90 heads of state, 43 heads of government, and one crown prince, will gather at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York City, starting Tuesday, September 23, to address global peace, security, climate change, and AI development amid growing global divides, as per a report by The Associated Press.

Marking its 80th anniversary, the United Nations faces financial turmoil, exacerbated by US cuts to foreign aid and other nations reevaluating humanitarian contributions, prompting questions about the UN’s relevance and efficiency from both supporters and critics.

Two-state solution conference

A France and Saudi Arabia-led conference on Monday, September 22, focused on a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco recognised a Palestinian state, following the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal.

The US and Israel boycotted, arguing it rewards Hamas and complicates peace efforts. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposing Palestinian statehood, threatened further unilateral action.

Climate action commitments

Wednesday’s UN climate summit will see over 110 leaders urged to submit overdue five-year carbon emission reduction plans. Only 47 of 195 nations have complied. “Don’t believe the doomsters and the gloomsters and the naysayers who say that somehow the world is moving away from climate action, clean energy,” said UK climate chief Ed Millibrand. China and the EU are expected to announce plans.

President Donald Trump, speaking Tuesday, returns to the UN after withdrawing the US from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Human Rights Council, aligning with his “America First” agenda. “There are great hopes for it, but it’s not being well run, to be honest,” Trump said. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Syria’s new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, will also speak, addressing critical regional issues.