Wings of colour: This Coimbatore-based artist illustrates endemic butterflies

Suresh Ragavan, 61, was able to bring 74 endemic butterfly species around the country to life through his pictures, while also providing their names in Tamil and English, with a dash of colour and a master stroke that lasted over one and a half years.

He has also gathered data on each butterfly, such as family conservation status and food. Previously, he depicted 50 unique birds, 42 endemic wild creatures, and 155 endemic orchids ahead of the Endemic Bird Day on May 13, 2023.

Ragavan, a former illustrator for the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), told The New Indian Express that he is the first person in the country to fulfil the goal of raising butterfly knowledge among the younger generation.

"There are 1,350 butterfly species across the country, of which 329 are in Tamil Nadu, which is the second highest population in the country after Arunachal Pradesh, where the population is 589 species. Out of 329, there are 40 endemic butterflies in Tamil Nadu," he added.

"I have been striving to bring out the colour through these illustrations, to give it a realistic touch, especially the wings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated my efforts during the 103rd episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' on July 31, 2023. I will be happy if the young generation in the state comes to know about the status of butterflies and starts protecting them," said Suresh Ragavan, who needs sponsorship from philanthropists, to organise exhibitions showcasing his artworks and attract crowds to create awareness among the masses.

Suresh also illustrated 157 unique, endangered, and red-listed bird species, which will be displayed in Chennai's Dakshinachitra Gallery in May of this year. He is currently sketching exotic animals from across the country.

"It will take one month to complete sketching 75 wild animals, including elephants and tigers, at my own expense," he said.